Officer shot, suspect killed during burglary call in Jerseyville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSERYVILLE, IL-A suspect is dead and a Jerseyville police officer was wounded after a burglary call overnight. It happened around 1 a.m. when police responded to a burglary alarm call at D.J.'s Bar and Grill on W. Prairie Street. The business was closed at the time.

The Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby says when officers arrived on the scene, a male suspect ran out of the building. That`s when the foot chase started.

Two Jerseyville police officers started chasing the suspect then a jersey county sheriff`s deputy joined in. The chase went on four some four blocks.

Blackorby says during the chase, the suspect fired multiple shots at the officers and the officers shot back. Blackorby also says both the suspect and a Jerseyville officer were hit multiple times.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officer was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment.

The officer has been with the department since 2014. He previously worked for the St. Louis Police Department.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.