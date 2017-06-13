× Peralta given unconditional release from Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Ahead of a day-night doubleheader, the St. Louis Cardinals announced they had recalled pitcher Sam Tuivailala from Memphis and named pitcher Marco Gonzales as the team’s 26th man. The club also handed infielder Jhonny Peralta has unconditional release.

To make room for Tuivailala on the roster, the Cardinals optioned infielder Paul DeJong to Memphis.

This is Tuivailala’s fourth stint with the Cardinals this season. He has a 3.27 ERA in 10 Major League games with the team.

Meanwhile, this marks Gonzales’ first appearance with the Cardinals since September 2015.

On Friday, Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said Peralta had been designated for assignment, allowing other Major League teams the opportunity to claim him. No other team picked Peralta up, so the Cardinals let him go outright.