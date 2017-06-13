× Prison term recommended for 19-year-old in Missouri killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A jury is recommending a 32-year prison sentence for a Kansas City man convicted in the fatal shooting of a suburban father who had been trying to sell a gun on a grocery store’s parking lot.

Jackson County jurors made the punishment recommendation Monday, three days after finding 19-year-old Fazon Swinton guilty of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a shooting.

Authorities say 39-year-old Jacob Branter of Lee’s Summit was shot and killed in April 2016 outside a Price Chopper store. Prosecutors allege that Swinton made arrangements to buy a handgun from Brantner but stole it instead, running off before exchanging gunfire with Brantner.

Swinton later was treated at a hospital for a bullet wound.

Swinton’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.