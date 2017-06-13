× Several arrests after large fight in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ Several people are in jail after a large fight at a housing complex in the southeast Missouri town of Caruthersville.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that police were called Sunday to the Gayoso Federal Housing Complex, where about 30 people ranging from juveniles to adults were involved in a fight. Caruthersville officers called to the scene said they were attacked as they tried to break up the fight.

Officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other nearby agencies were called in to help.

Caruthersville City Marshal Tony Jones says five people have been arrested, but additional arrests are pending.

There were no reports of serious injuries, and it isn’t immediately clear what caused the fight.

___

Information from: Standard Democrat