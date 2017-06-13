× Shaw, Broxton homer as Brewers beat Cards 8-5 to split DH

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Keon Broxton and Travis Shaw each hit solo home runs and combined for five RBI to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 and split their day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Cardinals won the opener 6-0 behind Jose Martinez’s two home runs.

In the nightcap, Shaw’s eighth inning single against Trevor Rosenthal (1-3 broke a 5-5 tie. Shaw, who was reinstated from a family medical emergency before the doubleheader, went 2-for-5 in the second game and drove in two runs.

Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson went 5 2/3 innings, but is still winless in 11 career games (10 starts) against the Cardinals. He gave up nine hits, two walks and struck out four.

Jared Hughes (2-1) got the decision after giving up a game-tying homer to Matt Carpenter. Corey Knebel earned his ninth saves in 12 opportunities.