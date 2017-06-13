× St. Louis office staffer accused of honor society theft

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ A former office assistant for an honor society at the University of Missouri’s St. Louis campus is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from the group.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged 39-year-old Amber Bauer with three counts of forgery, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit device, and receiving stolen property.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports authorities allege Bauer forged checks and dipped into Sigma Beta Delta honor society accounts while she was working in the organization’s UMSL offices in 2015.

Court documents show the honor society’s executive director became suspicious after finding two unauthorized checks totaling more than $539 toward Bauer’s cellphone provider. The documents allege that when confronted, Baer told supervisors the transactions were accidental.

Online court records don’t show whether Bauer has an attorney.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch