Taco Bell giving away free food today

ST. LOUIS- It’s time for some free food! Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Loco Tacos Tuesday, June 13. It’s all thanks to the “Steal a game, Steal a taco” promotion during the NBA finals.

If either team ‘stole’ a road win during the series, customers get free tacos on the following Tuesday.

So thanks to the Golden State Warriors Game 3 win last week in Cleveland, you can pick up your free taco today between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Only one free taco per person.