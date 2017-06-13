× Woman asks Greitens to veto employment discrimination bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A woman who had Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ backing when she sued a state agency for employment discrimination is asking the Republican to veto a GOP-backed bill that would make such lawsuits more difficult.

The Kansas City Star reports that Greitens testified last summer on behalf of Pat Rowe Kerr and congratulated the former Missouri Veterans Commission employee after she won a nearly $3 million verdict. Her lawsuit alleged she was dismissed because Veterans Commission Director Larry Kay had a problem with older, successful women. At the time, Kay and the commission had said her dismissal was due to budget cuts.

Kerr says she’s hopeful that Greitens will help ensure justice isn’t denied for others.

Greitens hasn’t said publicly what he plans to do.

