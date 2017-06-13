Zagat’s ‘BBQ Nation’ stops in St. Louis to review the best barbecue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — We all know that st. Louis has great barbecue. Zagat: National Restaurant Reviews is making a stop here on it's month-long road trip to discover the best barbecue in the country. Jason Moody, co-host of "Zagat BBQ Nation," joins us live to talk about this tour.

For over three decades, Zagat has summarized the thoughts and opinions of diners around the world to help people find the best places to eat and drink. Zagat helps cut through the clutter and provides premium restaurants guidance from a trusted voice. You can find their ratings on Zagat.com and on the Zagat iPhone app.

From Memorial Day through July 4th, Zagat hit the road for #ZagatBBQNation with HuffPost and is livestreaming daily to from the best BBQ joints around the country, including a stop in St. Louis.