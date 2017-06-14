LIVE Video: Police in front of Belleville home of Virginia congressional baseball shooting suspect

2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Kick Off

Posted 12:43 pm, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, June 14, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Call and reserve your $100 ticket for a chance to win a house with an estimated value of $480,000, built by Payne Family Homes or another great prize, while helping St. Jude end childhood cancer.

Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more.

These prizes include:

  • Tickets of Sale Prize: Reserve your ticket by Wednesday, June 14 to enter to golf for four with carts, courtesy of The Country Club at St. Albans.
  • Early Bird Prize: Reserve your ticket by Friday, July 14 to be eligible to win a suite for 40 at a home baseball game during the 2018 season, including food and beverage.
  • Bonus Prize: Reserve your ticket by Monday, August 14 to be eligible to win a 2017 Buick Encore, courtesy of Gateway Buick GMC!
  • $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Boehmer Team
  • Brizo® Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology in stainless steel finish
  • $1,000 gift certificate at Woodard Residential Cleaning Services
  • Two season tickets, a private backstage tour, and a VIP parking pass during the 2018 season, courtesy of The Muny
  • $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Berkshire

FOX2 is your proud media sponsor 

To reserve call (1800) 667-3394 or visit  https://dreamhome.stjude.org/stjude