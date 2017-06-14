2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Kick Off

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Call and reserve your $100 ticket for a chance to win a house with an estimated value of $480,000, built by Payne Family Homes or another great prize, while helping St. Jude end childhood cancer.

Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more.

These prizes include:

Tickets of Sale Prize: Reserve your ticket by Wednesday, June 14 to enter to golf for four with carts, courtesy of The Country Club at St. Albans.

Early Bird Prize: Reserve your ticket by Friday, July 14 to be eligible to win a suite for 40 at a home baseball game during the 2018 season, including food and beverage.

Bonus Prize: Reserve your ticket by Monday, August 14 to be eligible to win a 2017 Buick Encore, courtesy of Gateway Buick GMC!

$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Boehmer Team

Brizo® Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology in stainless steel finish

$1,000 gift certificate at Woodard Residential Cleaning Services

Two season tickets, a private backstage tour, and a VIP parking pass during the 2018 season, courtesy of The Muny

$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Berkshire

To reserve call (1800) 667-3394 or visit https://dreamhome.stjude.org/stjude