Actor Ben Davis returns to Muny stage in Jesus Christ Superstar

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Muny Theatre is kicking off its 99th season with Jesus Christ Superstar, the world’s first rock opera created by Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (music). The story follows the last days of Jesus’ life, from his arrival in Jerusalem to his crucifixion, and explores his relationships with Judas, Mary Magdalene, and Pontius Pilate.

Actor Ben Davis returns to the Muny in the role of Pontius Pilate. He has also starred at the iconic St. Louis theatre in Spamalot, South Pacific, and Oklahoma!. He joined us to talk about the show’s powerful music and how he’s beating the St. Louis summer heat.

Jesus Christ Superstar runs through Sunday, June 18, 2017. Performances start at 8:15pm.

This is gonna be fun. 11,000 seats, a gorgeous set, and a smokin' cast for #jesuschristsuperstar #munysuperstar #broadway A post shared by Ben Davis (@thisbendavis) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT