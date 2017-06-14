After London fire, desperate pleas for missing residents on social media

Family and friends of Grenfell Tower residents took to social media with appeals for help finding loved ones after the west London highrise caught fire Wednesday morning.

Artist Khadija Saye was reported missing by British Labour politician David Lammy. Her work is on display at the 57th Venice Biennale.

Lammy said in a Facebook post that Saye lives on the 20th floor with her mother.

“Khadija is the mentee and employee of my wife, a dear friend of our family, a beautiful soul and an outstanding emerging artist.”

The Italian Foreign Ministry said two Italians are missing. They are believed to be Marco Gottardi and his girlfriend, Gloria Trevisan, based on information from Gottardi’s cousin.

Pamela Pizziolo said on Facebook that Gottardi and Trevisan were in their apartment on the 23rd floor when the fire broke out.

Denis Murphy was reported missing by nephew Stevan Racz. Murphy, who lives on the 14th floor, last spoke to the family between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Wednesday, Racz said.

“He called us this morning to say the flats were on fire and he couldn’t breathe. We couldn’t get hold of him after,” said Murphy’s nephew, Stevan Racz.

He said his uncle, who is 54 years old, has lived in the building for more than 25 years.

“He is a much loved father, brother, son and uncle. [He’s a] friend to many in the area,” Racz said.