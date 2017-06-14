Aldermen to introduce resolution to study effects of slavery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis African-American Aldermanic Caucus plans to introduce a resolution for reparations; asking the city to study the effects of slavery and make recommendations.

"We have to do something more constructive, more creative and begin to address the problems we have in the City of St. Louis" said 21st Ward Alderman, John Collins Muhammed who is one of the sponsoring aldermen.

"We have to first acknowledge the problem, we have to address the problem and that's exactly what this resolution does" he said.

For years in the United States Congress, Michigan Representative John Conyers has introduced a similar resolution to create a national commission to study the effects of slavery and make recommendations. Every year, that resolution fails. Muhammed says locally, this resolution could be the first step in bringing equity to St. Louis' most desperate residents.

"It can come in funding of educational programs, it can be the allocation of resources, affirmative action when it comes to jobs, more resources when it comes to jobs" Muhammed said.

Muhammed said the plan is to introduce the resolution to the board Friday. It needs 15 votes to pass.