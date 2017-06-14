Congressman, aides shot at baseball practice in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) _ House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.
According to FOX News, Scalise was shot in the hip and at least one other aide was also hit in the chest by a gunman with a rifle.
Police “believed” the gunman was in custody.
However, Sen. Mike Lee told Fox News the gunman was dead.
A staffer reportedly used a belt as a tourniquet to stop Scalise’s bleeding.
This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.
