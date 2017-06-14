Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco..THURSDAY JUNE 15, 2017:

The summer flow in place thru Sunday morning…Thursday and Friday…lots of rain free times…but lets watch for a few spot storms…a much better shot of storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning…then again late Saturday night early Sunday morning. The stronger storms will trigger heavy rain, high winds and intense lightning…there will be a cool front rolling in on Sunday and opens the door to slightly cooler and drier air…especially late Sunday, Sunday night and into early next week…light at the end of the tunnel