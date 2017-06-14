Deadly officer-involved shooting at south St. Louis gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- An off-duty police officer shot and killed an armed robbery suspect overnight in south St. Louis. The gunman walked into the Shell gas station on Arsenal Street near Interstate 55 around 11:30 p.m. and announced a robbery.

A plain-clothed police officer, who had just gotten off of his shift, was in the building, which is a police sub-station.

Two clerks and a customer in the store were not injured. Police recovered a handgun and have surveillance video of the shooting.

The officer is a seven year veteran of the force.