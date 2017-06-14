Missouri lawmakers at capitol for special session react to congressional shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, gathered together for the special Missouri legislative session, are reacting to the news of the shooting.

The reaction in Jefferson City is much like the rest of the country. Lawmakers say they’re troubled by the incident and concerned about the relationship between public officials and constituents, especially that this happened at a bipartisan event, much like the charity softball game Missouri lawmakers play every April.

Last fall, Missouri spent $415,000 to install new metal detectors at the capitol entrances, as well as metal detector wands. The security measures were installed in January and firearms were banned in the capitol building.

Shortly after, Gov. Eric Greitens lifted the ban and allowed concealed carry in the capitol. Lawmakers unhappy with the security decided to strip money for it in next year's budget.