× New abortion laws up for debate in Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Senate could debate proposals to ramp up state abortion regulations as early as Wednesday.

Lawmakers are considering requiring annual inspections for abortion clinics during a special session on abortion called by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

He says a federal judge’s ruling that struck down some of the state’s abortion laws in part prompted his decision to call lawmakers back to the Capitol.

Other proposals up for debate include a measure that would nullify a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination in housing and employment based on “reproductive health decisions,” such as abortion or pregnancies.

Greitens on Wednesday is leading an anti-abortion rally at the Capitol. Abortion-rights activists also are staging a demonstration.

A vote on the legislation could come Wednesday, but pushback is expected from Democratic senators.