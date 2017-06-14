× Scattered thunderstorms possible later today

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A very warm and humid Wednesday morning will give way to another hot and humid day. The difference is that there is a much better chance of seeing at least a couple of thunderstorms later in the day.

A small rogue storm or two will be possible late Wednesday morning, just about anywhere; the better chance will come with the disturbance that migrated from Kansas into Missouri.

New storms should organize in scattered, small clusters around midday and into the afternoon and evening, as this disturbance moves east. The primary concern with these storms will be from some strong downburst winds and perhaps large hail. The tornado threat in this situation is pretty minimal (but never quite zero).

Coverage of the storms will be scattered. A good number of you may see at least some rain before the day is over. That being said, there will also be far more dry time than wet, which is typical of these types of patterns.

Temperatures will heat up well into the 90s ahead of the storms.