St. Louis philanthropist mets with Education Secretary

Education Secretary Betsy Devos met with St. Louis philanthropist, political donor and education advocate Rex Sinquefield, and his wife Jane Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

They discussed school choice programs, digital and distance learning and innovation grants.

Devos has received criticism for her support of charter and alternative schools.

Travis brown, the CEO Sinquefield’s media organizations was also in the meeting.

Travis Brown adds that they support any platform that helps parents and children find a better pathway to their future.