Authorities: 4 dead after freight train hits van in Illinois

NOKOMIS, Ill. (AP) _ Police say four people in their 70s and 80s have died after a freight train hit the van in which they were riding in central Illinois.

Illinois State Police say the van carrying four passengers was at a rail crossing Wednesday evening on a road near Nokomis when the 79-year-old man driving the van failed to yield to the oncoming train. The train hit the driver’s side of the van.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp tells the (Decatur) Herald & Review the group was returning from an ice cream social.

State police say three were pronounced dead at the scene and another later died. The fifth occupant was listed in critical condition. Police say the two men and three women in the van were from the nearby community of Pana.