Video shows blimp on fire and crashing near US Open in Wisconsin

ERIN, WI - A blimp caught fire and fell to the ground near the US Open golf tournament in Wisconsin Thursday morning. Spectators captured the crash on video. Witnesses on scene tell WITI-TV that the blimp went down near County O and Terry Road.

The advertising blimp was being used at the U.S. Open, sheriff’s officials said. The crash happened east of the grounds, in an open field.

Flight for Life has been called out to the area near Erin Hills Golf Course after the blimp went down in an open field, Washington County sheriff’s officials said. The Associated Press reports that the the pilot parachuted out of the blimp.

The aircraft's operator says he doesn't know if the pilot is alive. Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp. Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down. Maynard says he is ``not 100 percent'' on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.

First responders can be seen on the ground helping with the crash.

