Congressional shooter's wife: 'I'm sorry that he did this'

BELLEVILLE, IL – The wife of a man who shot a U.S. congressman and four others at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia said she had no idea he was going to the Washington D.C. area to commit such a horrific act.

“I had no idea he was going to do this…I can’t wrap my head around it,” Sue Hodgkinson said Thursday at an afternoon news conference outside her Belleville home.

The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, was killed by U.S. Capitol Police officers, who were at the ball field at the time of the shooting.

Sue Hodgkinson, who works at a tax firm, said she and James didn’t see much of each other from January to March because of her job. James left Belleville in March to travel to Alexandria. She said he sold almost everything he had prior to leaving. Federal law enforcement said he was living out of his car from March until June.

They were married for almost 30 years.

“I’m sorry that he did this, but there’s nothing I can do about it,” she said.

Hodgkinson asked reporters to leave her neighbors and family alone.

“I just want y’all to go away and leave my neighbors in peace. They don’t deserve this. I don’t deserve this. My daughters don’t deserve all this,” she said.