Fire chief fatally struck by vehicle along I-94 in Michigan

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) _ Authorities say a fire chief has died after he was struck by a passing vehicle while responding to a reported crash along Interstate 94 in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s department says its officers and the Comstock Township fire department responded Wednesday night and found an unoccupied vehicle along the eastbound lanes.

They were preparing to leave when the passing vehicle lost control and struck Comstock Township Chief Edward Switalski as he stood near the rear of his rescue vehicle. The sheriff’s department says Switalski was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver who struck him was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports Switalski became Comstock Township chief after more than three decades with the Pleasantview Fire District in suburban Chicago.