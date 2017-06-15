Grab a ticket for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home in Cottleville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTLEVILLE, MO - The finishing touches are underway on the St. Jude Dream Home being built in Cottleville. The five bedroom custom built house has five bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a five car garage and is packed with the kind of amenities you'd see in home makeover shows.

"We have a crazy butler's pantry that has a wine chiller, an ice maker, granite counter tops and cabinetry," said Cyndie Roche with Payne Family Homes. There's also a a wine cellar, media room, secret staircase and private patio.

Tickets are $100 each and only 10,500 will be sold. Money raised will go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Mason Simmons and his family from Alton, Missouri became regulars faces in the halls of St. Jude for more than two years after Mason was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a blood cancer.

"Everything is uplifting, everyone is uplifting in (St. Jude)," said Matthew Simmons, Mason's dad. "The children that you see that are sick in there, they've always got smiles on their face, and Mason had smiles on his face throughout his whole journey."

A room in the new Dream Home will be designed by and dedicated to Mason. Mason loves hunting and fishing and plans to decorate the room with some of his favorite things: sharks, squirrels, rabbits, deer and camouflage.

Payne Family Homes and its many partners say helping kids like Mason is why they commit to coming back, year-after-year, to build these homes.

"I still get watery eyes," said Lee Allen, President of Allen Roofing & Siding Company. "To have to go through what they go through at such a young age, and what St. Jude's does for them and for their family is incredible."

"I have a little one. I couldn't imagine it happening to my family," said Tony Brune with Quality Waterproofing. "It's a joy for our team to be able to share our time and our resources to be able to help those families."

The Simmons family has never seen a bill for Mason's treatment... and thanks to St. Jude donors, they never will.

"I want to thank everybody for showing their support to St. Jude," Simmons said, "because if they wouldn't have, my little boy wouldn't be here today."

Contest details:

Call and reserve your $100 ticket for a chance to win a house with an estimated value of $480,000, built by Payne Family Homes or another great prize, while helping St. Jude end childhood cancer.

Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more.

These prizes include:

• Tickets of Sale Prize: Reserve your ticket by Wednesday, June 14 to enter to golf for four with carts, courtesy of The Country Club at St. Albans.

• Early Bird Prize: Reserve your ticket by Friday, July 14 to be eligible to win a suite for 40 at a home baseball game during the 2018 season, including food and beverage.

• Bonus Prize: Reserve your ticket by Monday, August 14 to be eligible to win a 2017 Buick Encore, courtesy of Gateway Buick GMC!

• $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Boehmer Team

• Brizo® Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology in stainless steel finish

• $1,000 gift certificate at Woodard Residential Cleaning Services

• Two season tickets, a private backstage tour, and a VIP parking pass during the 2018 season, courtesy of The Muny

• $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Berkshire

FOX2 is your proud media sponsor

To reserve call 1-800-667-3394 or visit https://dreamhome.stjude.org/stjude