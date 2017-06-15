Healthy Men’s Retreat June 17 at Better Family Life

ST. LOUIS- June is National Men`s Health Awareness Month and The Empowerment Network along with Better Family Life have teamed up for a special Healthy Men`s Retreat this Saturday.

Mellve Shahid Sr., President and Founder of The Empowerment Network, Djuan Robinson, Director for Better Family Life and Coach Lee from Coach Lee Fitness tell us more.

The inaugural Healthy Men`s Retreat is Saturday, June 17th, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Better Family Life. There’ll be free PSA testing, blood pressure readings and stress management counseling available for all men who attend.

The first 50 pre-registrants will be entered into a drawing for a weekend stay at a local hotel. There will be door prizes and a Certificate of Participation will be presented to all registrants.

Healthy Men`s Retreat

7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Better Family Life

Cultural, Education & Business Center

5415 Page Blvd.

To Register Call: 314-385-0998. Visit www.TheEmpowermentNetwork.net for additional information.