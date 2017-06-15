Lawmakers to play charity baseball game after congressional shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON DC - Officials say lawmakers will still play the annual charity baseball game Thursday night. A statement posted to the Washington Nationals twitter account cited baseball's power to bring people together. They hope that's what will happen at the park.

We sat down with a pair from Illinois who will be in the lineup. That includes representatives Rodney Davis and John Shimkus. Both of them say that this game is exactly what is needed right now. They say it is the type of positive direction that this political landscape needs.

This year the Republicans are looking to increase their winning streak to two games with a victory tonight. Prior to last year's win, the Democrats, had claimed seven straight victories. Prior to that, the Republicans notched eight straight dukes.

Shimkus says he has visited Scalise in the hospital who is heavily sedated. He expects it'll be a different kind of mood at the game tonight.