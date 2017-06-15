Little girl on a mission to hug police in all 50 states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO – Seven-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin wants to change the world. She says it's simple – it’s all about love and hugs.

Rosalyn entered the Ferguson Police Department to a standing ovation Thursday and quickly found a woman with a bun like hers to hug. This little beacon of love says she’s trying to hug an officer in every state to show them she cares.

“Some people say bad stuff about them,” Rosalyn said. “I just want to bless them.”

Rosalyn’s mother, Angie, says this started after five officers were shot and killed in Texas last year. When three more officers were killed in their home state of Louisiana, Rosalyn changed. She asked for her mom to help.

“Baton Rouge (shootings), something changed in her constitution,” Angie said. “She says, ‘Momma, I have to do something. I know I’m little, but you and dad got to help me.”

Rosalyn loves hugs, so she suggested hugging all the police in the world. Her parents helped her focus on hugging police across America for the time being. Rosalyn has since visited 16 states, providing something so meaningful to police, she says sometimes they even cry.

“We've been excited all night. People don’t usually say ‘thank you,’” said Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss. “Taking time and traveling around the country to hug officers is tremendous. I wish all kids and adults had the kind of heart and passion.”

Angie says they came to Ferguson because they were asked. Chief Moss welcomed them with open arms, presenting Rosalyn with a Build-A-Bear policeman animal.

“If Ferguson needs anything now, it’s more hugs and a little less shouting,” Moss said. “This is a really good thing and a really good day.”

These trips are what Rosalyn wants to do. And while she was tired Thursday, she really enjoys hugging.

“It’s a mission, because she said something had to be done to provide healing and unity in our community,” Angie said.

Rosalyn’s family says they travel on school breaks and during the holidays. They hope to complete Rosalyn’s goal of hugging police in all 50 states in about two years with the help of a GoFundMe page set up in Rosalyn’s name.