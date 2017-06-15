Lottery may dump Illinois unless the state agrees a budget

LIVE Video: Blimp crashes at U.S. Open in Wisconsin; no word on injuries

CHICAGO – The multi-state lottery association overseeing Powerball and Mega Millions games will dump Illinois by the end of June if the state doesn’t end its budget impasse.

Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith said Thursday that the lack of a budget will result in players being “denied the opportunity” to participate in popular games. The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the news.

The budget stalemate could enter a third year if lawmakers don’t reach agreement by July 1. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats controlling the Legislature have been deadlocked since 2015.

The Sun-Times says Illinois reported $99 million in Mega Millions sales and $208 million in Powerball sales in 2016. It’s unclear how much Illinois received.

The games are offered in 44 states.

The Multi-State Lottery Association didn’t immediately return messages.