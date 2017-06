× Milwaukee Brewers make Busch Stadium home run history Thursday night

ST. LOUIS, MO- It turns out that the record for the longest home run hit at Busch Stadium III lasted for a little less than a year when it was broken Thursday night.

Keon Broxton of the Milwaukee Brewers hit a two run homer to left in the second inning against Cardinal pitcher Michael Wacha that went an estimated 489 feet.

Brandon Moss held the record, set last June 30, when he hit a ball 477 feet.