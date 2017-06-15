Park Avenue Coffee’s new blend for Alzheimer’s and brain awareness month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — June is Alzheimer's and brain awareness month. The folks at "Park Avenue Coffee" have come up with their own special blend of coffee designed to help battle Alzheimer's. It is called Don`s Blend in memory of Dale`s father, Don Schotte, who lost his battle with Alzheimer`s.

Don`s Blend will be the featured daily blend every Wednesday this June. $5 of every bag of Don`s blend will be donated to the Alzheimer`s Association.

More information: www.ParkAvenueCoffee.com

Help here: www.alz.org/stl