Vaccine research for Zika taking place at SLU

ST. LOUIS- Mosquito season is here and we’re on the lookout for the Zika virus again. Saint Louis University continues to study an investigational vaccine for Zika and is looking for volunteers who are interested in helping.

Dr. Sarah George joined us to explain.

Zika can cause very serious birth defects and is spread primarily by mosquitoes. It is also spread through sexual contact. Important vaccine research for Zika is going on right here in St. Louis at SLU, which the NIH funds to conduct significant vaccine research.

To learn more, please call SLU’s vaccine center at (314) 977-6333 or email vaccine@slu.edu.