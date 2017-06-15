Who was James Hodgkinson? More about the man behind the congressional shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — More questions than answers after Wednesday's congressional shooting. It happened as Republican members of congress practiced for an annual charity baseball game.

Investigators still haven't uncovered what led a Belleville man to open fire on majority whip, Steve Scalise and three others.

The shooter, James Hodgkinson, is dead but his social media footprint may help the FBI find answers.

The FBI says he moved from Belleville to Alexandria, Virginia. This was just after a neighbor called the police about Hodgkinson firing shots from a rifle into the woods behind his home in March. He was living in a van there.

Hodgkinson, a 1968 Belleville West graduate, has had a troubled life. There are reports of his foster daughter setting herself on fire in a 1996 suicide, to Wednesday's shooting at that baseball practice for Republican members of congress.

Those who knew him say nothing suggested he was capable of such an attack regardless of his strong anti-republican views.