× 11-year-old suburban Chicago boy charged with sexual assault

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) _ Police in the northwest Chicago suburbs say an 11-year-old boy has been charged with sexually assaulting another minor.

Woodstock police say the boy has been referred to juvenile court on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim between the ages of 9 and 17.

Woodstock Deputy Police Chief Jeffrey Parsons says the alleged abuse happened at two separate homes in recent months. Parsons says the victim’s mother discovered the abuse. He says the victim is younger than 10 years old.

Police say the boy was released to his parents pending a juvenile court hearing. The boy’s name wasn’t released because of his age.

Woodstock is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago.