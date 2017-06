ST. LOUIS- Bal Vihar of St. Louis will preview the International Day of Yoga with an event Saturday. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to learn yoga poses and yoga history.

Shoba Shekar and Surekha Bidap talked about how people can find their flow.

International Day of Yoga

Hosted by Bal Vihar of St. Louis

Mahatma Gandhi Center

June 17th 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

717 Weidman Rd.

Ballwin