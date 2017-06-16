Celebrate your natural beauty at Frizz Fest in Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS- Every year, men and women celebrate their naturally curly, coarse and frizzy hair in city parks. The goal is to show appreciation for the beauty that is not always seen on the cover of fashion magazines.

That celebration comes to South St. Louis. On June 17, 2017, Frizz Fest kicks off at noon in Tower Grove Park. The event will focus on empowering women and girls with naturally-curly hair. Vendors will sell handmade gifts, lotions, makeup clothes and more!

Stylists will offer hair demonstrations. And food trucks will feed the masses.

Frizz Fest

Tower Grove Park

Old Playground Pavilion

June 17, 2017

Noon – 4 P.M.

4256 Magnolia Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63110

Near Grand Ave.​

To learn more visit: FrizzyByNature.com

#frizzybynature #frizzfest #june17th @frizzybynature A post shared by Frizz Fest (@frizzfest) on May 31, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT