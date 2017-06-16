Cool Down St. Louis rises to assist citizens in need of air conditioning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hot, humid, and uncomfortable. That’s summer in the metropolitan St. Louis area. And it’s worse still if you don’t have air conditioning. Thankfully, groups like Heat Up/Cool Down St. Louis spring into action as the seasons change to help people in need.

"The need is great! The need is always great and it gets greater every year,” said Rev. Earl Nance Jr., former chairman of Heat Up St. Louis.

Nance said the organization has raised more than a million dollars to give to families in need of new A/C units or help with their utility bills.

“Over the last 17 years, the community of St. Louis, and St. Louis County, and surrounding areas have been very good to us; donating money and donating air conditioners,” Nance said.

Pam Walker, the new board chairperson of the organization, said heat is one of the leading causes of death during the summer and they need the public’s help to change that.