Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND JUNE 17-18, 2017:

.

One more day of Summer on Saturday…a real steam bath of a day…cooler and drier Sunday…Happy Fathers day!. However that shift will bring storms…some mean to severe storms

Pleasant weather Sunday night and Monday…starting to warm up again Tuesday…Hot and Humid with spot storms backm the Middle of the week.

here’s what I’m thinking for the best shot of storms…and in these time frames…storms could be strong to severe:

.

1. Early morning Saturday into mid morning

2. Saturday evening into early Sunday morning….this shows signs of being the main event and offers the best shot of widespread severe weather

.