SUNSET HILLS-A tractor trailer driver was injured in an accident overnight in Sunset Hills. Police say he was driving northbound on Interstate 270, trying to exit to I-44.

The tractor trailer jacknifed, just before 1 a.m., blocking the ramp. The driver was trapped and had to be cut from the wreckage. He was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

Crews worked to clear the wreck before the morning rush.