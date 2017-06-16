Following shooting, hopes that Congressional baseball game can heal political divides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the terror that unfolded Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, those on both sides of the political spectrum are asking whether ideological differences can be put aside.

It seems Thursday's exhibition baseball game between congressional members could possibly launch a discussion about compromise and how both political parties treat each other.

“I'm not a reactionary person, but what I've seen through my life and what I've seen of late is scary, and if we can't get our act together, how are we ever going to survive?" said Frank Schiavone, who attended the congressional ballgame.

Representative Rodney Davis of Illinois said he wants both parties to find common ground before another tragedy like the one Wednesday morning strikes again.

“Now is the time for everyone and everybody who sits quietly back and ignores the hateful rhetoric to step up and say ‘enough is enough’ and it's our challenge to do that,” Davis said.

Representative John Shimkus shares the same school of thought.

"You don't have to be consumed by political discourse. You can disagree without being disagreeable. That's the mark of maturity,” he said. “Inflammatory speech, name calling, unidentifiable posts on social media, that's the coward's way."

And since Thursday's friendly matchup between congressional members, all sides can agree, the nation's favorite past time could possibly bridge the gap between two political ideologies.

"I think people get a little mistaken by the intensity and the need to make major statements,” said Paul Spinelli, who attended the game. I think we all want what's best for America. Baseball's a good way to find it."