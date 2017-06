Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Coroner confirmed Friday that 27-year-old Jerome Bakers' remains were found in a wooded area of north city.

The father of four was supposed to leave his home in the 6000 block of Bartmer to meet his family at Six Flags on the morning of May 15 of last year, but he never showed up.

His family is left with more questions about why he was killed.

Fox 2 / KPLR 11’s Shawndrea Thomas met with Jerome’s family, who said they’re seeking justice for his death.