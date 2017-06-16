John Beal Roofing supports Missouri USO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS- A locally-owned company celebrates the grand opening of its new facility while raising awareness and money for an organization that supports active military and their families.

John Beal Roofing hosts the first USO of Missouri Day on Friday, June 16th from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the company's new location in Maryland Heights (12181 Prichard Farm Road, St. Louis, MO 63043).

The public is encouraged to attend the celebration. Attendees have opportunities to win prizes like a brand new roof, money off a new roof, movie passes and tickets to local sporting and concert events.

At the June 16th USO of Missouri Day, every donation up to $10,000 will be matched by John Beal Roofing.

People may also donate online at usomissouri.org or by calling 1-800-NEW-ROOF.