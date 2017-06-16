× Man gets 45 years for sexually assaulting foster child

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) _ A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexually assaulting a foster child.

The Kane County state’s attorney’s office says Noel F. Buhay of Sugar Grove was convicted in March of three felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors say the 49-year-old Buhay repeatedly assaulted the child between January and May of 2004. The victim was younger than 12 years old at the time of the assaults, which happened at Buhay’s home.

Prosecutors say Buhay must serve at least 85 percent of his 45-year sentence. He also was ordered to pay the victim $35,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Buhay is facing trial on 27 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and other offenses related to a second victim.