Meet the artist behind ‘Merferd’ graffiti

Posted 11:31 pm, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:17PM, June 16, 2017

ST. LOUIS – You may not recognize a local artist's name, but you’ve probably seen his work around town. Fox 2 / KPLR 11 multimedia journalist Wade Smith introduces us to the man behind the graffiti character known as “Mereferd.”