Missouri mom who abandoned baby imprisoned for violating probation

ELLISVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a suburban St. Louis woman who abandoned her newborn under a tree in 2012 has been imprisoned for violating probation in the case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kaitlin Norton, now 25, said she regretted her decision when she was sentenced to probation for child endangerment. The baby was rescued after being left alone for about two hours in Ellisville on a frigid February morning and adopted. Norton had delivered the boy in secret.

Norton’s probation included a requirement to complete at least 500 hours of community service by January 2014.

A St. Louis County Circuit judge revoked her probation last month and sent her to prison for five years. Court records say the Wildwood woman failed to provide proof of completing the court-ordered service hours.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch