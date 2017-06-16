× MMA star Matt Hughes injured after train collides with truck

RAYMOND, IL – Famed mixed martial artist and Hillsboro native Matt Hughes was seriously injured Friday morning after his pickup truck was struck by a train in Montgomery County.

According to Illinois State Police investigators, the accident occurred at 10:45 a.m. on Beelers Trail.

Hughes was traveling eastbound on the trail when he approached a rail crossing marked with crossbucks. Hughes attempted to cross the tracks in his vehicle and was struck by an oncoming train.

Authorities said Hughes, 43, was airlifted to a Springfield hospital via Arch Air Medical Services.

The crash remains under investigation.

Our thoughts are with Matt Hughes and his family. pic.twitter.com/TF6BaHSa85 — UFC (@ufc) June 16, 2017

Just heard that my friend @matthughes9x has been injured in a crash. Please send positive thoughts and prayers his way. It can help #AskBJM — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) June 16, 2017