MoDOT closures on I-44 near Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge

ST. LOUIS- Know before you go. MoDOT is closing all lanes on westbound Interstate 44 this weekend in downtown St. Louis from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the I-44/55 split. Crews will repair the Poplar Street Bridge ramp starting tonight at 8 p.m., weather permitting.

All lanes should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

In Valley Park, MoDOT is closing the westbound ramp from I-44 to Highway 141. One lane will close at 7 p.m. tonight.

All lanes will be closed by 10 p.m.

Workers will be connecting the new north outer road with 141. That should should be finished by 7 a.m. Saturday, June 16.