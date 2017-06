SAUGET, IL- Investigators are still determining the cause of a crash that left one person dead in the metro east. The accident happened after 9 p.m. Thursday on Route 3 near Mississippi Avenue in Sauget.

Investigators say the driver of a white SUV heading southbound on Route 3 veered into the northbound lanes, hitting a silver Nissan head on.

Traffic along Route 3 was blocked for a time.