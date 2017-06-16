× Suspicious package found near nuclear reactor on Missouri S&T campus

ROLLA, MO – A section of Missouri University of Science and Technology was evacuated Friday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered near a nuclear reaction on campus.

Just after 4:20 p.m., students, faculty, and staff were asked to evacuate Parker Hall and Fulton Hall, as well as the Physics and Interdisciplinary Engineering buildings. All four buildings are located west of N. Pine Street on campus.

Area has been evacuated. First responders on the scene. No updates yet. Updates will be posted on https://t.co/79HMTGV3qE https://t.co/jEN9FVaTsk — MissouriSandT (@MissouriSandT) June 16, 2017