Suspicious package found near nuclear reactor on Missouri S&T campus
ROLLA, MO – A section of Missouri University of Science and Technology was evacuated Friday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered near a nuclear reaction on campus.
Just after 4:20 p.m., students, faculty, and staff were asked to evacuate Parker Hall and Fulton Hall, as well as the Physics and Interdisciplinary Engineering buildings. All four buildings are located west of N. Pine Street on campus.
37.953451 -91.775573