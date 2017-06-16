Two babies among five injured in University City drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – University City police are searching for the drive-by shooters who injured five people, including two babies.

Officers responded to Ferguson Avenue, south of Plymouth Avenue, Tuesday evening. Neighbors reported hearing shots fired shortly after 8 p.m.

“I called the police non-emergency number because I didn’t want to be an alarmist. And they said, ‘Yeah, we’ve got police responding to shots in that area. We’ve had several other calls,’” Jessica Gronewold said.

Police said the shots came from a dark-colored passenger vehicle heading southbound on Ferguson Avenue.

Five victims were treated at an area hospital for gunshot wounds:

Driver, 28 years old

Passenger, 24 years old

Child, 5 years old

Baby, 18 months old

Baby, 9 months old

The youngest victims suffered the most serious injuries. The 18-month-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while the 9-month-old was shot in the back.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact University City Police at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010) or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.